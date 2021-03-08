GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has been invited to present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees that include institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, David Sasnett. Management will discuss matters of interest to investors, including the company’s performance through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and growth opportunities in its recently acquired subsidiary, PERC Water Corporation located in Southern California.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC “ROTH” is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

CWCO@cma.team

