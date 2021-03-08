ATLANTA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectALL, a leading provider of value stream management (VSM) solutions, today announced it will be funding a scholarship to the University of North Georgia (UNG) in honor of technology pioneer Elizabeth (Betty) Knight. The Betty Knight – ConnectALL Technology Scholarship is designed for students who wish to study a technology-related discipline and plan to enter a technology field. UNG, which is designated as a State Leadership Institution, offers a STEM program that includes degree programs in Computer Science, Cybersecurity and Mathematics.



“My grandmother was an amazing woman in her own right, but her successes in the technology industry were truly extraordinary for a woman at that time,” said ConnectALL President and COO Lance Knight. “I place her in a very small group of female technology pioneers that include Ada Lovelace and Katherine Johnson, and I am honored to provide an incentive for others to follow in her footsteps.”

The Betty Knight Legacy

Betty Knight entered the IT field later in life, beginning with a personnel job at the GE Light Military Electronics Division (LMED) in Utica, New York. Knight took the IBM Programmers Aptitude Test (PAT) as a “control” and aced it, kick-starting a career that spanned nearly three decades. During that period, her achievements included designing an early timesharing network architecture, starting an online Seniors’ Forum that became the AARP, and creating and managing a version of Microsoft MSN Online designed specifically for senior adults.

While encouraging women to enter technology fields, Knight had been seeking a way to honor Betty when it occurred to him to start a scholarship program. “We hope this financial assistance will provide aspiring technology pros with the support they need to move forward in the field,” said Knight. “We also hope our efforts will inspire women — to enter a technology-related profession. International Women’s Day seems like the perfect time to make this award public.”

“The Mike Cottrell College of Business at the University of North Georgia understands the importance of opening doors for women into the fast-growing, high paying careers in computer science, cybersecurity and information systems,” said Dr. Mary Gowan, Dean of the Mike Cottrell College of Business. “One of our goals is to increase the number of women in the talent pool for technology jobs, and we are doing that through our commitment to include middle school and high school young women in our GenCyber summer programs, through creating networking opportunities for women students with technology professionals, and through offering scholarships to support students in these disciplines. We appreciate that ConnectALL is lending a hand with our efforts.”

This meritorious scholarship will be awarded to a student in the Mike Cottrell College of Business who is studying Computer Science, Information Systems or Cybersecurity at UNG. The winner will be determined by a committee with preference given to a student who has exhibited a passion for technology since high school, is excelling in extracurricular competitions, and/or mentoring others in the field.

ABOUT CONNECTALL

