Toronto, Canada , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Wealth (GDA), the wealth network of the GDA Group, will host the first ever Wealth Management Summit in the Metaverse focused on bridging together traditional and alternative portfolio managers to discuss the optimal portfolio management strategies for 2021 and beyond. The Summit will begin on Wednesday, March 24th, with a delegation focused on North America, and Thursday, March 25th with an agenda focused on businesses in Asia.

The discussions will all be streamed live on Zoom, Youtube, and within the Crypto Convention Center in Decentraland, where users will be able to watch the speakers live on stage, and participate in breakout sessions at GDA Capital’s Decentraland office and to collect limited edition NFT tokens at the Wealth Management Summit afterparty.

Decentraland is an interactive virtual reality where users can explore, presenting an opportunity to foster community engagement and interaction for top blockchain projects during these unprecedented times.

The Wealth Management Summit features the likes of investment organizations such as GDA Group, Global Group, Li Family Office, Pegasus Fund, Alpha Sigma Capital and also disruptive technology companies such as Elitium, DigitalBits, AXIA, Zignaly and Metaverse Group.

“We are excited to bring together some of the best performing traditional portfolio managers with some of the top alternative asset portfolio managers to discuss what investment strategies will work today.” said Michael Gord, one of the co-founders of the GDA Group. “With interest rates at sustained lows, unprecedented fiat currency printing and the majority of traditional fixed income products now producing almost no yield, we are seeing a lot of traditional investment managers looking for yields in more alternative assets.

GDA Wealth, is an independently operated global wealth network providing access to families, family offices and select institutions to the future economy. As an organization, GDA Wealth promotes exponential thinking and powering the future by connecting the world’s institutional investors with the next generation of disruptive entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: The information contained above, and the information to be disseminated at the Wealth Management Summit, does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which any person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such solicitation or offer.

