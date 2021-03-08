SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive”, the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTCQB: UBMRF) today announced that it has begun to file patents relating to UiMeet3D upcoming features to be released.



The Company has retained the services of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada as patent agent. The patent agent has filed a first patent application related to an upcoming feature of UiMeet3D enabling an innovative way of displaying multiple avatars under certain circumstances in a 3D virtual tour. The patent agent and the Company have identified other potential protectable technologies to file patents applications for, and these will be filed in regards to other features relating to large groups of avatars in a 3D tour. These additional patent applications will be filed in due course.

"As we are the first to market creating 3D video conferencing solutions within our 3D tours, our engineering team is quickly solving many conceptual and technological challenges to advance the product even further. With the massive amount of positive feed-backs we are getting around the recent release of UiMeet3D, we felt it was time to invest in protecting future developments and ideas surrounding upcoming UiMeet3D improvements. We have very creative and innovative people within our organization always looking to push boundaries. UiMeet3D as it is today is just at the tip of the iceberg for what is ahead. By proceeding to protect our technologies around UiMeet3D, we can feel confident we will be protecting our IP while staying entirely focused on executing, innovating and growing our business”, stated Alexandre Henry-Lebel, Chief Technology Officer of Urbanimmersive.

TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed this press release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Urbanimmersive

Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.

Caution of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.

For more information, please contact:

Urbanimmersive Inc.

Ghislain Lemire

President & CEO

514-394-7820 X 202

ghislainlemire@urbanimmersive.com

Simon Bédard, CA, CPA, CFA, MBA

Chief Financial Officer

514 394-7820 X 224

simonbedard@urbanimmersive.com