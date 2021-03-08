PORTLAND, Ore., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puppet , the industry standard for infrastructure automation, today revealed the findings of its 2020 DevOps Salary Report. For this report, Puppet surveyed more than 2,200 technology professionals globally and found that salaries increased across every region, despite widespread economic slowdowns and cross-industry layoffs.



Many organizations have accelerated their digital transformation initiatives by as much as three or four years during the pandemic, according to a late-2020 survey by McKinsey & Co . This phenomenon translated into higher salaries across industries, among both IT and engineering practitioners and managers. The report also found that organizations that have already reached a higher level of DevOps evolution compensate their employees at a higher rate than those whose DevOps evolution is less advanced. Among respondents working at companies with highly evolved DevOps practices, 80 percent earn at least $75,000 per year while only 57 percent of respondents at companies with less evolved DevOps practices earn that much.

“The pandemic brought into sharp relief the necessity of digital transformation and thereby the value of the skilled practitioners and managers who make that evolution possible,” said Alanna Brown, co-author of the State of DevOps Report. “We're seeing higher compensation as a result of the increase in demand for these skills, with the most dramatic rise in salaries for engineers and practitioners working within the life sciences, pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries who, for the first time, are earning more than their counterparts in tech and financial services."

Key findings revealed in the DevOps Salary Report also include:

With the rise of platform teams, platform engineers have quickly become the best-paid job title. According to Gartner, platform teams are here to stay, with the majority of large organizations adopting a platform team strategy to scale DevOps by 2025. This rise of platform teams is reflected in salaries, with platform engineers the most likely to earn more than $150,000 per year. They are also the most likely to earn over $100,000 and over $75,000.

º Respondents working in life sciences, pharmaceuticals and healthcare (LSPH) were the top earners worldwide. In previous years, practitioners and managers in the financial services and technology spaces were the top earners. In fact, 64 percent of LSPH respondents earn more than $100,000. Behind LSPH was the financial services industry where 53 percent of respondents earned over $100,000, while those at technology companies trailed at 45 percent.

º For instance, twelve percent of men who answered the survey earn $125,000 to $150,000, compared to nine percent of women. Additionally, three percent of men earn over $250,000 per year compared to just one percent of women.

Puppet’s sixth annual DevOps Salary Report, which includes a more extensive look at the data, is available for download here .

