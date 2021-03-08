Portland, OR, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global robotic drilling equipment industry was pegged at $804 million in 2019, and is expected to hit $1.01 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in adoption of automation in the oil & gas industry and increase in drilling activities due to the development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources drive the growth of the global robotic drilling equipment market. On the other hand, interoperability of rig control systems used in robotic drilling and issues related to cyber security for automated systems hamper the market growth. Moreover, rise in major steps taken toward the safety of labors working on oil & gas rigs in onshore and offshore and growth in exploration activities in ultra-deep water in the Arctic region for extraction of oil & gas are expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the lockdown, the consumer spending patterns were changed thereby impacting the demand for robotic drilling equipment.

The pandemic led to disruption in national and international transport which further disrupted the market.

The government bodies, however, have eased off the restrictions which is expected to assist the companies to recoup soon.

The robotic drilling equipment market is segmented into application, installation, end-user industry, and region. Based on installation, the modernize segment held the highest market share, with around half of the global robotic drilling equipment market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end use industry, the oil segment dominated the market with largest share in terms of revenue in 2019, with more than four-fifths of the global robotic drilling equipment market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the gas segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, LAMEA, Europe. The North America region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, with nearly half of the global robotic drilling equipment market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Leading Players :

Leading market players profiled in the report include Precision, Nabors, Abraj Energy, Huisman, National Oilwell Varco, Ensign Energy Services, Drillmec, Sekal, Rigarm, Automated Rig Technologies, Drillform Technical, and Weatherford International.

