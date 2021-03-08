COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 11/2021 – 8 MARCH 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement0--
4 March 20213,450622.532,147,724.02
5 March 20211,793643.801,154,325.15
Accumulated under the program5,243629.803,302,049.17

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 772,683 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

