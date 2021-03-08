Portland, OR, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market generated $1.31 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $1.80 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional scenario.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9828



Increase in need for outsourcing imaging in the clinical trials, increased adoption of imaging in clinical trials, advancements in medical imaging technology fuel the global clinical trial imaging services market. However, obligations related to integration of imaging in clinical trials hinder the market growth. Contrarily, advancements in image modality present new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus of research and healthcare institutions shifted toward finding treatment for Covid-infected patients and there have been disruptions, cancellations, or rescheduling of many clinical trials.

There has been significant drop in demand for imaging in clinical trial services during the lockdown. On the other hand, the demand increased for R&D activities regarding development of therapeutics for Covid-19.

However, governments have introduced few relaxations in different regions during the post-lockdown. This is expected to raise the demand for these services and the market would recover soon.



The report offers detailed segmentation of the global clinical trial imaging services market based on service type, end user, therapeutic area, and region.



By service type, the project and data management services segment held the highest market share, accounting for around one-third of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9828



By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the global clinical trial imaging services market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, North America contributed to the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global clinical trial imaging services market analyzed in the research include Biospective Inc., BioClinica, Inc., ERT Clinical, Icon Plc, Calyx, Intrinsic Imaging LLC, IXICO plc, Micron Inc., Imaging Endpoints, Medpace Inc., Median Technologies, Pharmtrace, and ProScan Imaging.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027



Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Cell Separation Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027



Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Cell Culture Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Immunosuppressants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



Trauma products market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research