|NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
|sept-20
|oct-20
|nov-20
|déc-20
|janv-21
|févr-21
|Nombre d'actions composant le capital
|5827390
|5828528
|5829097
|5830321
|5831398
|5834803
|Nombre d'actions propres
|149865
|149144
|148528
|148477
|147897
|147757
|Nombre total de droits de vote théorique
|7064105
|7020714
|6876051
|6849089
|6856949
|6849367
|Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|6914240
|6871570
|6727523
|6700612
|6709052
|6701610
