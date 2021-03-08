NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 sept-20oct-20nov-20déc-20janv-21févr-21
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 582739058285285829097583032158313985834803
Nombre d'actions propres149865149144148528148477147897147757
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique706410570207146876051684908968569496849367
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable691424068715706727523670061267090526701610


Pièce jointe