GRAND ISLAND, Neb., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is excited to announce record growth in Q4 2020. Amur’s Q4 originations increased 27 percent, year over year, with a 34 percent year over year increase in application volume. Amur is proud to have set new records for monthly and quarterly origination and application volume during the fourth quarter overall.



This performance demonstrates clearly that Amur’s planned growth strategy has resonated with small businesses nationwide. At a time when businesses have needed their financial partners to step-up, Amur is proud to be a preferred financing provider for over 15,000 equipment vendors nationwide and a trusted partner for over 40,000 small businesses.

Amur’s presence in the digital sphere has grown dramatically as well. Year over year, Amur has seen a 16-fold increase in visitors to its website, with a dramatic uptick in usage of the digital tools and applications that Amur has invested in over the last year to help small businesses manage their financing needs.

To enable this growth, Amur has increased its employee headcount by 50 percent since last March, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. It has opened two new offices in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Rapid City, South Dakota. As a company born and raised in Grand Island, Nebraska, Amur is proud to now have three offices in its home state and an enlarged presence within its Great Plains regional footprint.

“We have a simple goal,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Mostafiz ShahMohammed. “We want to be the champion of small businesses. Small businesses dealt with a lot in 2020, but we have always believed in the ingenuity and resilience of the entrepreneurs that power America’s small businesses. Our growth proves that we’re becoming a financing partner of choice for small businesses nationwide, and we can’t wait to serve small businesses in record numbers in 2021.”

Amur also recently closed a $75 million, five-year, investment-grade, unsecured private notes offering. Through this capital raise, Amur was able to connect with a diverse investor base that is eager to back the company during its next phase of growth. “This new investment-grade notes offering communicates the ongoing confidence that the investment community has in our business model and growth trajectory,” remarked Kalyan Makam, Amur’s Executive Vice President. “This will enable us to launch several exciting new growth initiatives to better serve our customers, vendors, and partners across the nation.”

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

Amur Equipment Finance is a Top Five nationally ranked independent commercial equipment finance provider and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees around the nation are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur offers customized capital financing programs that draw on its uniquely extensive expertise in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine – to support its network of over 15,000 vendors and other partners.

