Verizon customers can now receive exclusive discounts on prescriptions and telehealth visits from the bilingual digital health platform
What you need to know:
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has partnered with Hoy Health, the digital health platform that provides bilingual healthcare support in English and Spanish, to offer Verizon Wireless postpaid customers discounts at a time when healthcare has never been a higher priority. Starting today, new and existing Verizon Wireless customers in the U.S. and their families can save on telehealth services through Hoy Health, including virtual visits, prescription services, and more.
"Over the last year, access to healthcare has become a higher priority than perhaps it’s ever been before. It has been challenging for everyone, but some groups have been hit especially hard," said Arturo Picicci, Executive Director of Consumer Marketing at Verizon. "Our partnership with Hoy Health will help ensure customers have access to the healthcare tools they need."
“We are extremely proud to partner with Verizon,” said Mario Anglada, CEO, Hoy Health. “Our mission has always been to provide access to quality and affordable primary care to all communities. This partnership with a leading company such as Verizon will allow us to further expand our reach and fulfill our mission.”
Customers who sign-up for Hoy Health through Verizon get access to:
Here’s how to access the offer:
Visit www.verizon.com/hoyhealth for more information and to sign up today.
¹ 35% discount on HoyDOC and 10% discount on HoyRX and HoyLIFEKIT from pricing on hoyhealth.com available to current Verizon Wireless customers who maintain their Verizon Wireless account while the program is active. Must complete program registration on Hoy Health's website; one Hoy Health registration per account. Discounted services and products provided by and are the sole responsibility of Hoy Health. Discount programs may change or end at any time. Data charges may apply.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.
About Hoy Health
Hoy Health, LLC is a first-of-its-kind health-tech digital platform that provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support ecosystem to medically underserved patients, offering solutions related to medication access, medication adherence, telehealth and chronic condition management programs. Hoy Health was named by FierceHealthcare as one of the top “Fierce 15” health companies of 2019, and was a finalist in Established’s StartUp of the Year 2020 competition. Visit http://www.HoyHealth.com.
