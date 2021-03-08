TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hackergal today announced the launch of a new Student Ambassador program in Western Canada and the expansion of its National Hackathon program, both designed to raise awareness and generate enthusiasm for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and computer science education among girls in grades six-through-nine across the country.



With support from Shaw Communications Inc., the Western Canadian Student Ambassador program will build on Hackergal’s existing network by providing girls with ongoing training workshops, industry connections, internships and scholarship opportunities. Through these activities, Hackergal will pave the way for a more diverse and equitable future in STEM-related industries and organizations.

“The Student Ambassador Program is a community for like-minded girls to be inspired, supported, and connected to industry experts and opportunities as they pursue technology-related studies,” said Lucy Ho, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Hackergal. “These Ambassadors are Canada’s change-makers, storytellers, and future leaders, and we are excited to partner with Shaw to launch this program in Western Canada to support the growing number of girls who wish to further their STEM and computer science education.”

Hackergal was founded with the mission to help bridge the gender gap in technology and computer science fields by introducing female students to code through their Hackathon programs – inspiring and empowering girls to later pursue careers in STEM. Since 2015, over 20,000 girls have been exposed to computer science education through Hackergal’s programs.

As a regional partner, Shaw will also support Hackergal’s national all-girls Hackathon. Hackergal will expand programming to support girls in Western Canada with the goal to provide coding education to more than 3,000 girls over the next two years.

“By providing interesting and engaging material through their Hackathons and Student Ambassador program, Hackergal is inspiring young girls across Canada to pursue careers in science and technology – helping to make the gender gap in these fields a thing of the past,” said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. “Through our partnership, we are excited to help Hackergal expand their programming to educate and inspire young women to feel empowered, to dream big, and challenge the status quo.”

About Hackergal

Hackergal was founded in 2015 with the mission to introduce girls across Canada to computer science through its hackathon program. The charity’s goal is to create a national movement of girls coding, ultimately closing the gender gap in technology and computer science — by sparking their interest and confidence at an early age. Hackergal has four programmatic pillars to support their mission:

Hackergal Hackathon: The Hackergal Hackathon invites middle school girls across Canada to work in teams to code a project focused on creating social impact change.

Hackergal Hub: Hackergal Hub is a free online learning platform that equips girls with the tools to lead their own coding journeys!

Scholarships and Ambassador Program: Hackergal is committed to providing ongoing support to girls who have participated in our programs and are keen to pursue their interest in computer science and technology related fields. Hackergal will provide internships, scholarships and networking opportunities to pave the way for a more equitable future in technology.

Growing Hackergal - Diversity and Inclusion: Hackergal is focused on expanding our reach and impact on girls and facilitators across Canada to support BIPOC communities, building inclusive programs that reflect the diversity of the communities we serve.

Hackergal has exposed computer science education to over 20,000 girls across Canada since late 2015 through their national Hackathon Program. For more information, visit us at www.hackergal.org.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

