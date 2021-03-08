Inbank has submitted a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to amend Inbank AS Articles of Association as follows:



6.3 The Supervisory Board has the right to increase the share capital by way of contributions within 3 (three) years as of the entry into force of this version of the articles of association. The Supervisory Board may increase share capital up to 1/10 of the share capital that was registered during the entry into force of this version of the articles of association.

The amendment to the Articles of Association will be decided at the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2021.



Additional information:



Merit Arva

Inbank AS

Head of Corporate Communications

merit.arva@inbank.ee

+372 553 3550