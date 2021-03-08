New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033256/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market to Reach $56.3 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$56.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 46.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 44.6% CAGR and reach US$35.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 49.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.1% CAGR
- The Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41% and 39.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033256/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Enterprise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom Operator
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Telecom Operator by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom Operator by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for LTE, VoLTE &
VoWiFi by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for BWA by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for BWA by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for BWA by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for IoT & M2M by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for IoT & M2M by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for IoT & M2M by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for MPNs & MVNOs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for MPNs & MVNOs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for MPNs & MVNOs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT &
M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M
and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi,
BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M
and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi,
BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M
and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi,
BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M
and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi,
BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M
and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi,
BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 107: France Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT &
M2M and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi,
BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT &
M2M and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 130: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized
Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi,
BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 131: Italy Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M
and MPNs & MVNOs Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Use Cases - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for LTE, VoLTE & VoWiFi, BWA, IoT & M2M and MPNs & MVNOs
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 133: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: UK Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 136: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: UK Historic Review for Virtualized Evolved Packet
Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Enterprise and Telecom Operator
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 138: UK 15-Year Perspective for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enterprise and Telecom Operator for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 139: UK Current & Future Analysis for Virtualized Evolved
Packet Core (vEPC) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033256/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: