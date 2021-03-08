New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 37.1 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in medical packaging solutions and elevated safety standards for packaging
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to be valued at USD 76.1 billion in 2028 from USD 37.1 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of people suffering from acute and chronic diseases, growing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising geriatric population, and the surging rate of hospital admissions and outpatient visits are among the integral factors contributing to the growth of the global sterile medical packaging market. The growing demand for sterile and disinfected surgical equipment, technological advancements in medical packaging solutions, rising shipments of medical products, and upgraded safety standards for medical packaging are the other vital parameters projected to spur the global market growth.
Sterile medical packaging is non-reusable and provides a strong barrier against microbes and bacteria, thereby protecting the packed medical or pharmaceutical product against heat, moisture, and physical damage caused by unfavorable environmental conditions. This packaging type needs to be compliant with certain medical packaging standards, including the ISO9000 and PSO9000. Sterile medical packaging generally comprises materials such as glass, plastic (including LDPE, HDPE, PVC, etc.), metal, and paper & paperboard, and it offers high durability, prolonged shelf life, superior tear resistance, and a robust microbial barrier.
The plastic-based sterile medical packaging, which usually comprises high-performance polymers such as HDPE, is increasingly being adopted in the healthcare industry, mainly due to the high drug compatibility, superior chemical resistance, and improved moisture resistance of HDPE. For instance, Tyvek®, a synthetic material composed of spunbound HDPE fibers, is one of the most widely used materials for medical packaging, including sterile containers, pouches, trays, and gloves. The massive demand for Tyvek® is attributed to the material’s excellent biocompatibility, lightweight, breathability, and moisture resistance. However, stringent regulations imposed by the leading regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA, for sterile medical packaging are expected to impede the global sterile medical packaging market growth in the near future.
Key Highlights of the Report:
For the purpose of this report, the global sterile medical packaging market has been segmented based on type, material, application, sterilization method, and region:
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Material (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Sterilization Method (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
