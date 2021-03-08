A shareholders’ meeting of Kvika banki hf., Reg. No. 540502-2930, will be held on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, at 4:00 pm at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, Suðurlandsbraut 2, 108 Reykjavík.

The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:

Motion of the Board of Directors for the merger of Kvika banki hf., TM hf. and Lykill fjármögnun hf. Motion of the Board of Directors to amend the company's Articles of Association in connection with the merger, i.e. concerning an increase in share capital. Discussion and other business legally presented.

The meeting will be held in Icelandic. Meeting documents are available on the company's website in both Icelandic and English, with the exception of the company's annual financial statements, which are only available in English. Meeting documents are available on the website https://www.kvika.is/en/investor-relations/shareholders-meeting, see also in Icelandic here: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/hluthafafundir/ and at the company's office at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

For further information, please find attached Announcement of Shareholders’ Meeting.

Attachment