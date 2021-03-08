NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Robert Bartlett has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand its security and infrastructure software coverage within its Technology Investment Banking group and will be based in Menlo Park.



Mr. Bartlett joins Guggenheim from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as a Managing Director and Head of Security and Infrastructure Software Investment Banking in Goldman Sachs’ San Francisco office. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he was a member of the Software and Enterprise Investment Banking group at Bank of America. Mr. Bartlett began his investment banking career at Baird and has previous work experience as an attorney and tax consultant.

“We are pleased to welcome Rob to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Rob’s broad set of client relationships and deep sector expertise will contribute significantly to our Technology Investment Banking group.”

Mr. Bartlett earned his J.D. from University of California, Hasting College of the Law, his M.S. in accounting and tax from Bentley College, and his B.A. in management science and information systems from University of Massachusetts Boston.

