Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 8, 2021
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: March 1 to March 5, 2021
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of the issuer
|Date of trading
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|37,696
|171.9319
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|13,390
|171.9587
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|1-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|7,422
|171.9496
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|6,455
|171.9775
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|2,206
|171.9957
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|2-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|95
|171.9263
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|69,642
|171.3752
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|23,767
|171.5427
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|3-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|7,688
|171.3536
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|78,153
|170.8911
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|26,092
|170.8571
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|4-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|7,638
|171.2559
|TQE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|37,980
|168.7426
|XPAR
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|12,964
|168.8706
|DXE
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|5-Mar-21
|FR0000130650
|3,749
|168.9517
|TQE
(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price
CONTACTS:
Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24
Attachment
Dassault Systemes SE
Vélizy-Villacoublay, FRANCE
Dassault Systèmes: Disclosure of trading in own sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Dassault Systemes SE LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: