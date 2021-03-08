Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 8, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: March 1 to March 5, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of the issuerDate of tradingIdentification code of the financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares*Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Mar-21FR000013065037,696171.9319XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Mar-21FR000013065013,390171.9587DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM861-Mar-21FR00001306507,422171.9496TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Mar-21FR00001306506,455171.9775XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Mar-21FR00001306502,206171.9957DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM862-Mar-21FR000013065095171.9263TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Mar-21FR000013065069,642171.3752XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Mar-21FR000013065023,767171.5427DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM863-Mar-21FR00001306507,688171.3536TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Mar-21FR000013065078,153170.8911XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Mar-21FR000013065026,092170.8571DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM864-Mar-21FR00001306507,638171.2559TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Mar-21FR000013065037,980168.7426XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Mar-21FR000013065012,964168.8706DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM865-Mar-21FR00001306503,749168.9517TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 

 

 

 

Attachment