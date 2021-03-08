CHICAGO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Garrison Brothers Distillery, a Texas-based bourbon whiskey distillery, to streamline the company’s point-of-sale marketing and printing process.



Garrison Brothers Distillery will leverage BrandMuscle’s Instant Impact platform and print capabilities to create customizable point-of-sale marketing templates and print professional-quality collateral. BrandMuscle’s solutions will allow Garrison Brothers Distillery the rapid speed-to-market needed to effectively keep up with seasonal and product promotions.



“Last year, we could hardly keep up with the demand for point-of-sale marketing materials because we were printing and managing the process in house. We needed a best-in-class solution and are happy to be moving forward with BrandMuscle. It is the next step as we grow our brand nationally,” said Rob Cordes, Director of Marketing at Garrison Brothers Distillery. “Garrison Brothers is a luxury bourbon brand, and we didn't want to turn our printing and point-of-sale options over to someone that would reflect poorly on our product. Our partnership with BrandMuscle assures that we can expand our offerings without compromising our high standards.”



Using BrandMuscle’s online Local Marketing Platform, Garrison Brothers Distillery will be able to customize pre-approved templates for branded collateral and events, share templates with their distributor partners, and send marketing materials directly to the BrandMuscle print center with just a few clicks. Partnering with BrandMuscle will result in cost and time savings for the brand as it grows its presence across the U.S.

About Garrison Brothers Distillery

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey—and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006. Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2020, the Garrison Brothers team was awarded a double gold medal for its Balmorhea Twice-Barreled Bourbon.

Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit https://garrisonbros.com / or follow @garrisonbros on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Integrated Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.

Contact: Lori Alba VP of Marketing 216-454-2047