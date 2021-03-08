



Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

Members of the Supervisory Board have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Lene Skole 2. Reason for notification



a) Position/status



Board Member b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer



a) Name



Tryg A/S b) LEI



213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Shares (exercise of subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction



Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share

Volume(s): 8,195 interim shares through exercise of 49,170 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



8,195 interim shares through exercise of 49,170 subscription rights



DKK 860.475 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-08 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue (XOFF) 4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Subscription rights











DKK0061534450 b) Name of transaction



Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 5.4

Volume(s): 5 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



5 subscription rights



DKK 27.2 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-04 f) Place of transaction



NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name



Carl-Viggo Östlund 2. Reason for notification



a) Position/status



Board Member b) Initial notification/

amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer



a) Name



Tryg A/S b) LEI



213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Shares (exercise of subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction



Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share

Volume(s): 4,058 interim shares through exercise of 24,348 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price 4,058 interim shares through exercise of 24,348 subscription rights



DKK 426,090 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-08 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

