San Clemente, CA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest line of COVID 19 tests. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer is capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) , South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein. Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. Now, with the vaccine, Global is offering one of the largest lines of products to fight this virus.

Global understands that this is a war on COVID-19 and we are expanding our line of products to be able to fight.

“This is a wartime undertaking,” President Biden said. “Today, I’m signing executive action to use the Defense Production Act and all other available authorities to direct all federal agencies and private entities to accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, vaccinate, and take care of our people.” https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/01/21/president-joe-biden-country-at-war-coronavirus/

Under Mr. Strongo’s direction, Global is following the President and his leadership and is making a war on COVID. To conquer COVID and win this war, Global must keep up the research and development of tests. We are continuing to offer more tests and now vaccines to win this war on COVID-19.

Mr. Strongo states, “Antibody and Antigen Testing is critical to fight against COVID-19 SARS 2.”

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, more lives can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, to help curb the spread of COVID-19 SARS2.

As a third surge of the coronavirus threatens much of the United States, public health experts across the country say there still aren’t enough tests available to keep the virus under control.

About 30 million COVID-19 tests are given every month, according to estimates from The Atlantic magazine’s COVID Tracking Project. But studies have found that the U.S. would need millions more —193 million a month, according to one report — to be effective.

The USA has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the world and there is concern that this next wave of infections will be worse than the previous. Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp. is confident that its COVID-19 Rapid Test can make a difference through assisting companies, staff, and public places where transmission may occur with a reliable, accurate, and fast Rapid Test.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases. The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians’ offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. Notably, GWHP offers a CE Mark for its high quality, rapid antibody test for COVID-19 and an EUA filing with the FDA is pending approval. In the interim, the US Navy in California has been using the test during 2Q20 and the Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, ramping up to 1 million per day. Currently, the Company has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

