Alstom expands its maintenance expertise with the acquisition of Dutch services company Shunter

Enhanced expertise in the services domain and expansion of Alstom’s presence in Benelux



8 March 2021 - Alstom has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Shunter, a leading services company in the area of maintenance of rolling stock for freight and passenger transport in the Netherlands.

Shunter, headquartered in Rotterdam, employs approximately 110 skilled people across three maintenance workshops and three services locations. The group offers its customers a broad and integrated package of services in the field of management and maintenance of rolling stock for freight and passenger transport and on-board signalling solutions, including the performance of maintenance, damage repair and modifications. This is done both in its workshops and on location. Each year, Shunter carries out maintenance, overhaul and damage repair on more than 1,000 railway vehicles. Shunter’s annual turnover in 2020 was around €20 million.

This transaction will reinforce Alstom’s position in the Benelux maintenance market by combining both companies’ capabilities, solutions and products to the benefit of railway operators. It will also reinforce Alstom’s global maintenance services with a physical presence in the Port of Rotterdam.

“We are very enthusiastic to integrate Shunter's expertise which is widely recognised by the operators,” says Bernard Belvaux, Alstom Managing Director Benelux. “Shunter’s full maintenance expertise will complement Alstom’s knowledge and installed base in products and solutions. It will enable us to become an even stronger maintenance partner to our customers, increasing availability and reducing the total cost of ownership of their fleets.”

“The collaboration between Shunter and Alstom is not new: we have been working together for over 14 years. The integration of Shunter into an international group will bring us new possibilities with access to new markets. I am delighted to join Alstom and convinced that with our combined expertise we can satisfy our customers even better,” says Jos Toes, Managing Director of Shunter.

The completion of transaction is subject to the satisfaction of mutually agreed conditions. It is expected to occur by 2nd quarter 2021.

Alstom operates in Benelux with two global competence centres dedicated to signalling and power electronics, two manufacturing sites – one for rolling stock and one for components - and several signalling project offices. The service activities are carried out through a network of locations to support customers with proximity.

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com

*unaudited proforma Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (0)6 65 47 40 14

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Sonia THIBAUT (Benelux) - Tel.: +32 473 933873

sonia.thibaut@alstomgroup.com







Investor relations:

Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com













Attachment