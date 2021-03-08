Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in February was around 5,000 decreasing by 98% from February 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 3,000 and from Iceland around 2,000. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 25.4% compared to 76.3% in February 2020. The total capacity was 95% less than in February last year. On-time performance was 97% in February compared to 77% the year before.

The number of passengers on domestic flights decreased by 20%. The total capacity was down by 24%. The load factor was 65.8% compared with 70.0% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 56% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, was in line with February 2020.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTSFEB 21CHG (%)YTD 21CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 5,059-98%16,683-96%
Load Factor25.4%-50.9 ppt33.9%-40.9 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)44.3-95%112.1-93%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)11.3-98%38.0-97%
Stage length (KM)2,447-17%2,411-18%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)97.0%20.0 ppt88.0%11.0 ppt
     
DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTSFEB 20CHG (%)YTD 20CHG (%)
Number of Passengers13,985-20%25,576-25%
Load Factor65.8%-4.1 ppt62.8%-8.0 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)6.1-24%11.8-23%
     
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTSFEB 20CHG (%)YTD 20CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter1,088-56%2,120-61%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)10,3071%20,7701%


