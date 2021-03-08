Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.
The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in February was around 5,000 decreasing by 98% from February 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 3,000 and from Iceland around 2,000. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 25.4% compared to 76.3% in February 2020. The total capacity was 95% less than in February last year. On-time performance was 97% in February compared to 77% the year before.
The number of passengers on domestic flights decreased by 20%. The total capacity was down by 24%. The load factor was 65.8% compared with 70.0% the year before.
The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 56% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, was in line with February 2020.
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|FEB 21
|CHG (%)
|YTD 21
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|5,059
|-98%
|16,683
|-96%
|Load Factor
|25.4%
|-50.9 ppt
|33.9%
|-40.9 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|44.3
|-95%
|112.1
|-93%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000)
|11.3
|-98%
|38.0
|-97%
|Stage length (KM)
|2,447
|-17%
|2,411
|-18%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|97.0%
|20.0 ppt
|88.0%
|11.0 ppt
|DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS
|FEB 20
|CHG (%)
|YTD 20
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|13,985
|-20%
|25,576
|-25%
|Load Factor
|65.8%
|-4.1 ppt
|62.8%
|-8.0 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000)
|6.1
|-24%
|11.8
|-23%
|CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS
|FEB 20
|CHG (%)
|YTD 20
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Charter
|1,088
|-56%
|2,120
|-61%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000)
|10,307
|1%
|20,770
|1%
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
Icelandair Group hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
