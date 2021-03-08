Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in February was around 5,000 decreasing by 98% from February 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 3,000 and from Iceland around 2,000. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 25.4% compared to 76.3% in February 2020. The total capacity was 95% less than in February last year. On-time performance was 97% in February compared to 77% the year before.

The number of passengers on domestic flights decreased by 20%. The total capacity was down by 24%. The load factor was 65.8% compared with 70.0% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 56% year-on-year. Freight, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, was in line with February 2020.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FEB 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 5,059 -98% 16,683 -96% Load Factor 25.4% -50.9 ppt 33.9% -40.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 44.3 -95% 112.1 -93% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 11.3 -98% 38.0 -97% Stage length (KM) 2,447 -17% 2,411 -18% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 97.0% 20.0 ppt 88.0% 11.0 ppt DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS FEB 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 13,985 -20% 25,576 -25% Load Factor 65.8% -4.1 ppt 62.8% -8.0 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 6.1 -24% 11.8 -23% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS FEB 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 1,088 -56% 2,120 -61% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,307 1% 20,770 1%





