WASHINGTON, D.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Master Negotiator: The Role of James A. Baker, III at the End of the Cold War” by Diana Villiers Negroponte is a refreshing historical account of the actions taken by George H.W. Bush and his Secretary of State, James A. Baker, III, as they managed U.S. relations at a critical time in world history. Before he died, President George H.W. Bush wrote the Foreword, recognizing one of our most respected “elder statesmen.”

As the Soviet Union disintegrated, its weakness could have encouraged others to take advantage through armed conflict. Instead, the Baker-Bush team assured stability, supported the reformist Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and assured that no Islamic State acquired nuclear material that was stored throughout the Soviet empire. Negroponte argues the Cold War ended peacefully due to Baker’s firm hand and hard bargaining with friend and foe.

Negroponte narrates these historical stories with verve and wit. A scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center and adjunct professor at George Washington University, she relies on interviews with the men and women who worked with Baker, as well as his personal papers. With a light touch, she recounts periods of strategic thinking and skillful tactics. The result is an accurate account of U.S. foreign policy at its best.

“Focused on the three years that ended the Cold War, the book demonstrates the power of individuals to bring about change,” Negroponte said.

“Master Negotiator” sparks interest in a period of history when the U.S. government worked closely with allies and demonstrated its capacity to persuade other national leaders to work with them. "Master Negotiator" combines elements of history, drama and suspense to deliver a historically accurate account of Baker's work to end the Cold War and bring Israelis and Palestinians to the negotiating table while establishing his influence over U.S. foreign policy.

“In ‘Master Negotiator’ Diana Negroponte skillfully explains how James A. Baker III helped President George H.W. Bush unravel the Soviet Union,” said John H. Sununu, Chief of Staff to George H.W. Bush and author of “The Quiet Man: the Indispensable Presidency of George H.W. Bush.” “Diana details the power of the personal diplomacy that enabled the Baker-Bush team to achieve the world-changing end of the Cold War, enable the unification of Germany and the assembly of the coalition that expelled Iraq from Kuwait. She has artfully detailed all the small personal interactions with world leaders that made those big diplomatic results possible.”

“A fascinating account of Secretary of State James Baker’s skillful diplomacy in ending the last remnants of the Cold War,” said Jack F. Matlock, Jr., U.S. Ambassador to the USSR (1987-91), professor at Duke University and author of “Reagan and Gorbachev: How the Cold War Ended.” “Important reading for anyone wishing to understand how the Cold War ended.”

About the author

Diana Villiers Negroponte has taught Latin American History and U.S. foreign policy at Georgetown University, Fordham University and George Washington University. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from The London School of Economics, a Juris Doctor degree from American University and a Ph.D. from Georgetown University. Before the adoption of their fifth child, she was an international trade lawyer. British by birth and focused on the United Kingdom’s contribution to the European Union, she has lived and worked in Belgium and France. She currently resides in Washington D.C. with her husband who served as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer. Before her time in Washington D.C, she delved deep into understanding and working with ordinary people at all levels of society while living in Greece, Central America, Mexico, the Philippines and at the United Nations in New York.

