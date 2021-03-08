HEIDELBERG, Germany, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft (“DELPHI”) has acquired of 8,000,000 units (“Units”) of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (“Company”) (TSX-V: PEX) at C$ 0.10 per Unit through a flow-through private placement of the Company (“Transaction”) for a total consideration of C$800,000. Each Unit comprises of one common share (“Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.



As a result of the Transaction (i) DELPHI now has ownership and control of 8,000,000 Common Shares representing approximately 18.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a non-diluted basis immediately after the Transaction) and (ii) assuming the exercise in full of all of the Warrants acquired in the Transaction, DELPHI has ownership and control of 12,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 25.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company (calculated on a partially diluted basis immediately after the Transaction).

Prior to the Transaction DELPHI did not hold any of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the Company.

The acquisition was made solely for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, DELPHI may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and DELPHI reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

DELPHI was incorporated in Germany. DELPHI’s principal business is to invest its own funds.

For further details relating to the Transaction, please see the Report, which was filed in accordance with applicable securities laws, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or may be obtained from DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft, Wilhelm K. T. Zours (CEO / Member of the Board), +49 6221 649240, info@deutsche-balaton.de.