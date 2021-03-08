GLASGOW, United Kingdom, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The two music managers, founders of the TUIGSE Music Group, are launching a new music label called "Prophet, Man Records". The move comes ahead of Kobalt's AWAL becoming part of Sony Music, which the group currently utilise for another distribution deal. The music label is their brand new flagship and will see releases from Shogun and Faze Miyake.



When asked about an exact date, Lewis replied, "we are working on securing a new distribution deal for this new TMG division. Having arranged a few meetings, we are now deciding on who to go with for the next year". We expect the new label to go live in the coming months from our discussion with the two music managers.

Upon further investigation, it appears they have already claimed various social media handles and domain names to protect their new IP. Edward confirmed as such, "we are thrilled with our new branding, obviously created by our in-house studio TDM."

About TMG

TUIGSE Music Group (TMG) is a music group with interests in recorded music, management and more. Founded by Edward Bruce and Lewis Webster in 2016, they have amassed well over twenty million streams and gained featured platinum and gold certifications.

More details about Edward, Lewis and TMG can be found at:

https://www.instagram.com/vxxecb/

https://www.instagram.com/vxx_lvv/

https://www.instagram.com/tuigse/

https://tuigse.com/



Media Contact Information:

Company: TUIGSE Music Group (TMG)

Edward Bruce

E-mail: press@tuigse.com

Website: https://tuigse.com/

SOURCE: TUIGSE Music Group (TMG)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a481dec-0aa6-4b3d-a49d-9f90d11107f2