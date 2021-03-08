New York, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTCPINK:EQTRF) (FRA:T6UP) reveals four high-grade gold and silver vein structures at its Apiacas project in Brazil click here

- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) teams with Dong-a University Hospital in South Korea and Cure Therapeutics to utilize its Mobile Processing Units and Labs, or OMPULs click here

- QC Copper and Gold Inc (CVE:QCCU) (OTCMKTS:QCCUF) updates on Opemiska drill progress and names new independent director click here

- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) doses first healthy subject in intranasal Ampligen coronavirus study click here

- Alpine 4 Technologies Inc (OTCQB:ALPP) says subsidiaries Deluxe Sheet Metal and Morris Sheet Metal merging to become one of the largest Midwest sheet metal contractors click here

- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) announces tie-up with Carleton University to study TD-0148A as treatment for depression click here

- Cloud Nine Education Ltd (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) launches new Education Technology Platform click here

- Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) says KAI LAB annual run rate now tops C$10M; plans to order 50,000 additional coronavirus tests click here

- Orogen Royalties Inc (CVE:OGN) (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) (FRA:5EV) to option Ecru gold project in Nevada to Australia's first all-female-led resources company, Moneghetti Minerals click here

- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQB:CYRTF) (FRA:87CA)says latest Cliff Creek drill results bode well for upcoming resource estimate click here

- Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FSE:4NPB) says drill findings show potential to expand known mineralization at Nevada project click here

- KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) announces new president and COO click here

- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says Phase III trial shows safety, mortality reduction, and faster hospital discharge for COVID-19 patients treated with leronlimab click here

- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE:TECX) (OTC:TECXF) (FRA:C0B) touts February growth of cryptocurrency exchange investee CatalX click here

- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) appoints industry veteran Gilbert Lawson to its board of directors click here

- Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) names entrepreneur and blockchain expert Pavel Bains as a strategic advisor click here

- AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (FRA:PU31) (OTCPINK:AGFAF) names Canadian cannabis industry veteran Elise Coppens as its new CEO and board director click here

- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) appoints pharma executive Dr Lisa Johnson-Pratt to its board of directors click here

