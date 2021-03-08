LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 3, 2021



NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Ontrak, Inc. ("Ontrak" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTRK) from November 5, 2020, through February 26, 2021 (the "Class Period").

On March 1, 2021, Ontrak issued a press release announced preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2020. The Company stated that its largest customer had terminated its contract with Ontrak, effective, June 26, 2021. The Company stated that this customer evaluated Ontrak on a provider basis and [a]s such, the customer evaluated [Ontrak's] performance based on [its] ability to achieve the lowest possible cost per medical visit, and not on [its] clinical outcomes data or medical cost savings. The Company also stated that the coaching model which Ontrak has pioneered for over a decade was seen by the customer to be less relevant to their performance metrics.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $27.32, or more than 46%, to close at $31.62 per share on March 1, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

