Singapore , March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund, BCMG Genesis Bitcoin Fund-I (BGBF-I), has officially launched to address the growing global interest from institutional and corporate investors. This Bitcoin-only fund offers insurance coverage and underwriting for Public Offering Security Insurance (POSI), adding an extra security level to its clients’ investments. The fund is regulated in Labuan, Malaysia.



Bitcoin has become the most sought-after investment opportunity today and is undergoing a parabolic growth phase fueled by interest from large corporations in the US leveraging this leading digital asset as part of their Asset and Treasury Management. In anticipation of similar interest from Asia, BGBF-I was set up to provide access to Asian accredited investors and large corporates. Bitcoin has fast become a new asset class and with a diminishing supply the intrinsic value of the asset has grown remarkably in recent years.

“BGBF-I is a secure, insured and regulated platform where investors can get exposure to the Digital Assets industry. Investors get to benefit from our expertise in the financial, technical and security aspects of Bitcoin investments, as well as enter this class with a peace of mind without any challenges or risk in directly handling the Digital Asset” said Fund Manager, Subbu Vempati.

The fund will be deployed in the Digital Assets industry through our involvement with market makers and liquidity providers as well as in the fast-growing industry of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

BGBF-I is supported by an ecosystem of stakeholders and collaborators with a strong Asian presence. The fund is administered by the dynamic best-practice provider of regulatory compliance and professional services, Alpha Calibration, and audited by Hong Kong-based auditing firm HLB Hodgson. Labuan based IBH Investment Bank serves as the main Fund Advisor to BGBF-I.

“IBH Investment Bank is well positioned for wealth management in niche markets such as blockchain. Our strategic partnership with BGBF-I will focus on corporate and financial advisory as well as support our mission to gain a competitive advantage and positioning in Asian Investment banking operations. We are looking forward to successful cooperation,” said Dato Howard Choo, Fund Advisor, Managing Director and CEO of IBH Investment Bank.

The BGBF-I leverages an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered blockchain-based platform provided by the world’s first fully insured crypto exchange CGCX.io. The exchange has a highly complex and unique infrastructure that protects assets against cyber-attacks and hacks. With security in mind other measures include having all investment subscription contracts held in custody with regulated banks. All investors must go through mandatory Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) screenings. BGBF-I is committed to continuously evaluate security developments to lead with industry best practices.

All investments are made with a target of generating attractive yield in a regular manner.

Interested accredited investors can learn more about BGBF-I on the official website: www.bgbf1.com

About BGBF-I

BCMG Genesis Bitcoin Fund-I (BGBF-I) is South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund regulated in Labuan, Malaysia. BGBF-I was founded to utilize the most established crypto asset in the world, Bitcoin, and leverage on its progress and adoption. With robust security and insurance coverage the fund offers investors a new level of security for Bitcoin investments.

About Alpha Calibration

Alpha Calibration is a Hong Kong based dynamic best practice provider of regulatory compliance and other professional services to financial institutions. The company offers pragmatic solutions enabled by a unique combination of buy and sell side experience within investment banking, and legal operations. Asset management and brokerage firms, hedge funds and insurance intermediaries are amongst their clients. Official Website: www.alphacalibration.com

About BCMG Limited

BCMG Limited is a Malaysia based advisory firm that leverages on the latest technology to improve the business of innovative ideas and implement them in the most effective manner. The firm, which has offices in Singapore, Mauritius and the UAE, prides itself with a stellar team of experts from different sectors including Finance, Real Estate, Emerging Technology and Compliance, offering advisory in Next-Gen Technology Advisory, with a niche focus on innovative Capital Financing Models. BCMG Limited has provided advisory for FinTech & DeFi, Private Equity & Venture Capital, Emerging Technology and much more. Official website: www.bcmgltd.com

About IBH Investment Bank

IBH Investment Bank, is a Labuan licensed bank owned by its Bank Holding Company IBH Capital. IBH Investment Bank is known for wealth management within a niche market of blockchain, gold and Forex with strategic partners in local and global transactions. The bank also offers consultancy and advisory services related to corporate and investment matters. With more than 10 years of serving clients, the bank’s mission is to be a Blockchain Investment Bank with a strong franchise that excels in niche activities. Official website: www.ibhinvestmentbank.com

About CGCX.io

Founded in 2017, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange, CGCX.io set out to offer a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless and secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX.io caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform. CGCX.io is the world’s first fully insured crypto exchange. Official website: www.cgcx.io

