NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates, LLC, a leading multi-family office, is pleased to announce that Stacy Haislip, Director and Portfolio Manager with TAG’s portfolio management team, has been named by Crain’s New York Business as one of its 2021 Notable Women on Wall Street.



The list honors 56 executives in the New York City metropolitan area who have had an impact on the city’s financial sector in areas such as investment banking, equity research, wealth management and quantitative strategy, as well as others.

Beyond their accomplishments as financial professionals, the women on the list were selected because they demonstrated a commitment to helping their communities through volunteer work utilizing their financial skills. Crain’s said the successes achieved by the women selected “offer hope for parity in the upper echelons” of New York City finance.

“We’re fortunate to have someone of Stacy’s skills and intelligence, but she’s most deserving of this recognition because she’s an outstanding citizen of this great city,” said David Basner, CEO of New York City-based TAG. “Her community involvement and commitment to making New York City a better place for future generations is inspiring.”

Ms. Haislip is a founding board member of the Brooklyn Emerging Leaders Academy, an all-girls charter school in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. She is also a member of the board’s finance committee.

Ms. Haislip has been with TAG for almost two years, after previous stints at hedge fund D.E. Shaw and JP Morgan. She was previously named to the Crain’s New York Business list of 2020 Notable Women in Financial Advice.

About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)

TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.