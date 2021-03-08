SAN FRANCISCO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, has released its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended January 30, 2021, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website.



Second quarter highlights

Net revenue of $504.1 million, an increase of 12% year over year

Active clients of nearly 3.9 million, an increase of 408,000 or 12% year over year, and 110,000 clients quarter over quarter

Net revenue per active client of $467, a decrease of 7% year over year

Net loss of $21.0 million and diluted loss per share of $0.20

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.9 million



Stitch Fix Founder and CEO Katrina Lake said, “In Q2, we delivered $504 million in net revenue, reflecting 12% year-over-year growth, and grew our active client count to nearly 3.9 million, reflecting 12% year-over-year growth. In our first two quarters we had more net active client additions than in our entire past fiscal year, and we delivered one of our strongest Januarys on record. This level of demand for our model of personalized discovery and radical convenience positions us well to continue to capture share amidst the ongoing shift in the retail landscape, and gives us confidence in our long-term opportunity. The fundamentals of our business are strong, we continue to expand our service in innovative new ways, and we are excited to continue to deliver on our strategy.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we’ve helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, the related conference call and webcast, and the letter to shareholders contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including but not limited to statements regarding our expectations for future financial performance, including our profitability and long-term targets; guidance on financial results for the third quarter and full year of 2021; the momentum of our business; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumer purchasing behavior; the rate of client migration to our offering; the share shift, and forecasted continued shift, to online shopping and our ability to capture market share; that the overall demand for apparel will increase as the broader market normalizes; our expected conversion and retention of new and existing clients; the success of our direct-buy functionality and the timing and plans for its launch to first time clients; that direct buy will help drive greater engagement and fuel client acquisition by unlocking the full addressable apparel market; our ability to respond to cycle time delays; that demand in our Men’s offering will improve as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic; that investments across our Fix and direct buy offerings will increase the relevance of our service, increase the value we get from clients, expand our addressable market, and allow us to play in the full suite of shopping occasions; that the expansion of direct buy will increase client lifetime values; that investments in product experiences will drive greater personalization, increase wallet share, and enhance lifetime value; our plans to expand our “Fix Preview” initiative and its impact on client conversion rates, client satisfaction, client retention, keep rate and average order value; our newly launched “live styling” experience and whether it will improve client retention and deepen client trust; our plans to grow our styling community and product engineering team; our ability to move to a multi-inventory model and whether such model will allow us to meaningfully expand selection, attract more clients, drive higher demand, and accelerate growth; our ability to leverage our engineering and data science capabilities to drive efficiencies in our business and enhance our ability to personalize our service and offerings; whether our marketing investments and initiatives to create personalized advertising will be effective in acquiring, engaging and retaining clients; our ability to determine optimal marketing and advertising methods; and the resilience of our warehouse network. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our responses to the pandemic, the responses of our clients, competitors, suppliers, governmental authorities, and public health officials; our ability to generate sufficient net revenue to offset our costs; the growth of our market and consumer behavior; our ability to acquire, engage, and retain clients; our ability to provide offerings and services that achieve market acceptance; our data science and technology, stylists, operations, marketing initiatives, and other key strategic areas; risks related to our inventory; risks related to our supply chain, sourcing of materials and shipping of merchandise; risks related to international operations; and other risks described in the filings we make with the SEC. Further information on these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in filings we make with the SEC from time to time, including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.stitchfix.com . We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

January 30, 2021 August 1, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,031 $ 143,455 Short-term investments 166,957 143,037 Inventory, net 182,422 124,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,911 55,002 Total current assets 539,321 466,310 Long-term investments 62,395 95,097 Federal income tax receivable 44,896 742 Property and equipment, net 73,576 70,369 Operating lease right-of-use assets 130,291 132,615 Other long-term assets 5,543 4,296 Total assets $ 856,022 $ 769,429 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 96,788 $ 85,177 Operating lease liabilities 25,718 24,333 Accrued liabilities 116,647 77,590 Gift card liability 12,259 8,590 Deferred revenue 14,953 13,059 Other current liabilities 8,344 3,406 Total current liabilities 274,709 212,155 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 134,341 140,175 Other long-term liabilities 13,438 16,062 Total liabilities 422,488 368,392 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Class B common stock, $0.00002 par value 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 392,205 348,750 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,268 2,728 Retained earnings 38,059 49,557 Total stockholders’ equity 433,534 401,037 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 856,022 $ 769,429

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Revenue, net $ 504,087 $ 451,784 $ 994,510 $ 896,599 Cost of goods sold 287,744 249,597 558,716 493,110 Gross profit 216,343 202,187 435,794 403,489 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 256,694 193,689 495,678 394,831 Operating income (loss) (40,351 ) 8,498 (59,884 ) 8,658 Interest (income) expense (642 ) (1,477 ) (1,803 ) (3,130 ) Other (income) expense, net 107 28 312 862 Income (loss) before income taxes (39,816 ) 9,947 (58,393 ) 10,926 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (18,777 ) (1,484 ) (46,895 ) (327 ) Net income (loss) $ (21,039 ) $ 11,431 $ (11,498 ) $ 11,253 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (388 ) 247 (1,051 ) 75 Foreign currency translation 1,929 651 1,591 2,406 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,541 898 540 2,481 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (19,498 ) $ 12,329 $ (10,958 ) $ 13,734 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (21,039 ) $ 11,431 $ (11,498 ) $ 11,253 Diluted $ (21,039 ) $ 11,431 $ (11,498 ) $ 11,253 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.11 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 105,544,515 102,045,087 104,840,283 101,801,666 Diluted 105,544,515 104,637,548 104,840,283 104,018,782

Stitch Fix, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Six Months Ended January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (11,498 ) $ 11,253 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred income taxes — (4,865 ) Inventory reserves 4,619 2,831 Stock-based compensation expense 44,684 27,881 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 14,206 10,347 Other 214 71 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Inventory (62,024 ) (31,586 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,524 5,167 Long-term federal income tax receivable (44,154 ) — Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (793 ) 141 Accounts payable 11,261 (4,870 ) Accrued liabilities 38,763 15,254 Deferred revenue 1,884 (729 ) Gift card liability 3,669 3,160 Other liabilities 2,311 4,187 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,666 38,242 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (13,894 ) (11,446 ) Purchases of securities available-for-sale (112,646 ) (129,925 ) Sales of securities available-for-sale 29,317 14,095 Maturities of securities available-for-sale 90,439 81,675 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,784 ) (45,601 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options, net 20,539 5,658 Payments for tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock units (24,116 ) (5,256 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,577 ) 402 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,695 ) (6,957 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,271 2,014 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 143,455 170,932 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 140,031 $ 165,989 Supplemental Disclosure Cash paid for income taxes $ 227 $ 90 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,530 $ 4,474 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 2,348 $ 893 Leasehold improvements paid by landlord $ — $ 7,406

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, and that this supplemental measure facilitates comparisons between companies. We believe free cash flow is an important metric because it represents a measure of how much cash from operations we have available for discretionary and non-discretionary items after the deduction of capital expenditures. These non-GAAP financial measures may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as substitutes for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are several limitations related to the use of our non-GAAP financial measures as compared to the closest comparable GAAP measures. Some of these limitations include:

adjusted EBITDA excludes interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net, as these items are not components of our core business;

adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our tax provision (benefit), which may increase or decrease cash available to us;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the recurring, non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;

adjusted EBITDA excludes the non-cash expense of stock-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, an important part of how we attract and retain our employees and a significant recurring expense in our business; and

free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes and does not reflect our future contractual commitments.



Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest (income) expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, other (income) expense, net, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended (in thousands) January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Net income (loss) $ (21,039 ) $ 11,431 $ (11,498 ) $ 11,253 Add (deduct): Interest (income) expense (642 ) (1,477 ) (1,803 ) (3,130 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (18,777 ) (1,484 ) (46,895 ) (327 ) Other (income) expense, net 107 28 312 862 Depreciation and amortization 6,664 5,804 13,123 10,770 Stock-based compensation expense 24,759 15,755 44,684 27,881 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,928 ) $ 30,057 $ (2,077 ) $ 47,309

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment that are included in cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities. The following table presents a reconciliation of cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to free cash flow for each of the periods presented:

For the Six Months Ended (in thousands) January 30, 2021 February 1, 2020 Free cash flow reconciliation: Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,666 $ 38,242 Deduct: Purchases of property and equipment (13,894 ) (11,446 ) Free cash flow $ (8,228 ) $ 26,796 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities $ (6,784 ) $ (45,601 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities $ (3,577 ) $ 402

Operating Metrics

January 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 August 1, 2020 May 2, 2020 February 1, 2020 Active clients (in thousands) 3,873 3,763 3,522 3,418 3,465 Net revenue per active client(1) $ 467 $ 467 $ 486 $ 498 $ 501

(1) Fiscal year 2019 was a 53-week year, with the extra week occurring in the quarter ended August 3, 2019. Therefore, net revenue per active client for the quarters ended May 2, 2020 and February 1, 2020, includes the impact of the extra week of revenue.



Active Clients

We define an active client as a client who checked out a Fix or was shipped an item using our direct-buy functionality in the preceding 52 weeks, measured as of the last day of that period. A client checks out a Fix when she indicates what items she is keeping through our mobile application or on our website. We consider each Men’s, Women’s, or Kids account as a client, even if they share the same household.

Net Revenue per Active Client

We calculate net revenue per active client based on net revenue over the preceding four fiscal quarters divided by the number of active clients, measured as of the last day of the period.