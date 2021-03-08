SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class therapeutics that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will be presenting at the 9th Solebury Trout Private Company Showcase co-hosted by Credit Suisse and Cooley. The company presentation will be available for viewing Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 3:40 pm ET.



To access the archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the Tempest website at www.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both precision and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to target a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1495 and TPST-1120, antagonists of EP2/EP4 and PPARα, respectively. Both TPST-1495 and TPST-1120 are advancing through Phase 1 studies designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. Tempest is also developing an inhibitor of TREX-1, an exonuclease with enhanced expression in tumors that suppresses activation of the cGAS/STING pathway by degrading cytosolic DNA. Oral delivery of a TREX-1 small molecule inhibitor is intended to selectively activate STING in tumors, leading to anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco and supported by notable healthcare investors. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.