TORONTO and MIAMI, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that its Colliers Engineering & Design (“Colliers E&D”) operating unit has acquired Bolton Perez & Associates (“BPA”), a Miami-based transportation engineering and design firm. The new addition will immediately rebrand as Colliers E&D and will be fully integrated into the rapidly growing business unit. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 by Joaquin (“Jake”) Perez and John Bolton, BPA’s more than 30 engineers and other professionals provide specialty transportation and bridge design, as well as inspection services to state and municipal transportation authorities primarily in the state of Florida.

“This acquisition is the first follow-on investment in our Colliers E&D platform as we continue to build a leading engineering and design practice across the U.S.,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Head, Strategic Investments | Global for Colliers. “Our unique Colliers partnership model continues to be a key differentiator in attracting best-in-class firms that are passionate about pursuing growth and thriving in our enterprising operating environment.”

“We are excited to welcome Jake and his talented team into the Colliers family as we strengthen our capabilities and deepen our qualifications and relationships in the Florida market,” said Kevin Haney, CEO, Colliers E&D. “Our industry-first partnership with Colliers has allowed us to accelerate our growth internally and through strategic additions. We look forward to finding more strong operating partners and professionals who want to join an owner-led organization and leverage a global brand and platform to grow.”

“Joining a large, multi-discipline engineering and design firm was a natural next step for us, allowing us to better serve our clients and provide greater career opportunities for our people,” said Jake Perez, Founder & CEO of BPA. “We are excited to begin our next chapter as Colliers E&D with a company that has a strong global presence and shares our values and enterprising spirit.”

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors.

