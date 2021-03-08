CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) announced Dante Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Samuel Hillard, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the NYSE Materials Access Day investor conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. This conference is a virtual-only forum and attendance is by invitation-only.



A copy of the slide presentation that will accompany management’s remarks will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,415 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.