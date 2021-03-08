Birmingham, AL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management announces Morgan Place, CMCA®, AMS®, as the new branch president.

Ms. Place has been a valued member of the Associa family for more than 15 years. In that time, she has held several positions, from operations to sales, and most recently served as vice president for the branch. As the new branch president, she will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training, as well as developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Morgan’s unwavering commitment to providing clients with the best possible customer service has been evident from the moment she joined Associa McKay Management,” stated Shawn Fazekas, Associa regional vice president. “Her diverse industry background and approach to business development strategy will continue to be an asset to McKay as she steps into this new leadership role. This is an exciting announcement for both our team and our managed communities.”

Ms. Place has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com