BURLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, announced today that it will be presenting at the Cowen Mobility Disruption Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat format will feature Sanjay Dhawan, Cerence CEO, and Mark Gallenberger, Cerence CFO.



The event will be webcast and can be accessed in the “Events & Resources” tab under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.cerence.com/investors/events-and-resources.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

