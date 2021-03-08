TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its offering of units, announced on January 22, 2020 (the “Offering”), the Company has closed 4,662,251 units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately CDN$699,338.



Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a “Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of 36 months.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital.

The Company issued an additional 105,233 Warrants as finder’s fees in connection with a portion of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four-month plus one day hold per Canadian securities law.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information

Theo van der Linde, Director & interim CEO

Phone: 604-687-2038

www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.