MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: AEL.H) Exploration Amseco Ltd (“Amseco“ or “the Company”) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with LithiumBank Resources Corp. has terminated and that the transactions contemplated thereby will not proceed. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see the Company's news release dated November 3, 2020.



