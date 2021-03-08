SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) (“ETC” or the “Company”) Simulation business unit, located in Orlando, FL, announced today the award of multiple contracts totaling $2.8 Million for customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia.



The multiple contracts include orders for new ADMS systems, expansion of existing systems, and extended maintenance contracts. These training systems are in use by Fire Services, Disaster Management Agencies, and Airports.

“These contracts reflect ETC Simulation’s global leadership in advanced simulation training systems for incident command staff and emergency vehicle operators. We are proud to work with our customers and assist them with fulfilling their training mission by providing realistic and effective training solutions” states Marco van Wijngaarden, President of ETC Simulation.

About ETC

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “future”, “predict”, “potential”, “intend”, or “continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.