Deerfield Beach, FL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deerfield Beach, FL – Friday, March 05, 2021: reCommerce, a Topspin Consumer Partners portfolio company, strengthened its position today as a leading technology-enabled strategic partner to brands selling on Amazon with the acquisition of Vitamin Discount Center. Since 1998, the Tampa-based Vitamin Discount Center has remained committed to improving the health of its customers by providing industry leading products in the vitamins, supplements, and health & beauty categories through e-commerce marketplaces.

“We’re excited to expand our expertise and services with a partner with such complementary offerings,” says Taylor Hamilton, reCommerce’s CEO. “As brands increasingly explore and grow their e-commerce presence across different marketplaces, reCommerce provides a best-in-class end-to-end solution across all product categories. We’ve found a partner that shares our culture of expertise, drive to deliver the highest level of partner and customer experience, and passion for e-commerce.”

Vitamin Discount Center is reCommerce’s first acquisition and expands the expertise and fulfillment capabilities offered to brand partners. Vitamin Discount Center will continue to operate in Tampa.

About reCommerce

reCommerce is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled strategic partner to brands selling through Amazon. reCommerce offers leading consumer brands an end-to-end solution on Amazon, allowing them to capitalize on growing demand and navigate the complexities of the world’s largest online marketplace. reCommerce combines its proprietary in-house technology platform with world class creative, marketing, data analytics, brand protection, and logistics services to drive the growth of leading brands on Amazon. Topspin Consumer Partners, a middle-market private equity firm that invests in fast-growing consumer businesses, invested in reCommerce in May 2020 and has worked closely in partnership with the reCommerce team to expand the business.

About Vitamin Discount Center

Located in Tampa, FL, Vitamin Discount Center is a leading software-enabled e-commerce seller and B2B services provider to industry leading brands in the vitamins, supplements, and health & beauty industries. Founded in 1998, Vitamin Discount Center sells on Amazon, Walmart.com, ebay.com, and other e-commerce platforms and provides fulfillment services to support their brand partners’ DTC channels.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care/beauty, food/beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

Contact: Emmelene Lee reCommerce hello@recommercebrands.com