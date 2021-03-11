Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 11, 2021, at 17:00 Finnish time
The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (FIOH) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider for the renewal of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The procurement covers the delivery, implementation, and maintenance of the information system. The system is based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Supply Chain Management solution.
Innofactor estimates the total value (excluding VAT) of the procurement to be approximately EUR 1,600,000.
The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (FIOH) is a multidisciplinary research and specialist organization that focuses on well-being at work, research, advisory services and training. FIOH operates under the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as an independent legal entity.
The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.
Espoo, March 11, 2021
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,000 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2016–2020, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 8.3%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles
