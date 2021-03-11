Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on March 11, 2021, at 17:00 Finnish time





The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (FIOH) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider for the renewal of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The procurement covers the delivery, implementation, and maintenance of the information system. The system is based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance & Supply Chain Management solution.

Innofactor estimates the total value (excluding VAT) of the procurement to be approximately EUR 1,600,000.

The Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (FIOH) is a multidisciplinary research and specialist organization that focuses on well-being at work, research, advisory services and training. FIOH operates under the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health as an independent legal entity.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, March 11, 2021

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com