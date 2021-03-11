NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. d/b/a GTEC Cannabis Co. (TSXV:GTEC) (OTCQB: GGTTF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“GTEC”, the “Company” or “GTEC Cannabis Co.”) a multi-licensed producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revised agreement with Desjardins Capital Markets and Eight Capital (the “Underwriters”) to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal short form prospectus offering of units of the Company (the “Units”) to 25,000,000 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.04 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering; provided that in the event the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) for any 10 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering is equal to or greater than $2.00, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of the Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written notice.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering, such option being exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes. In the event that the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to GTEC will be $23,000,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay indebtedness, fund expansion of the Company’s operating capacity, fund international expansion opportunities and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of short form prospectus to be filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions. The Offering may be also sold in such other jurisdictions as the Company and the Underwriters may agree.

The Offering is expected to close on or about March 30, 2021 and is subject to market and other customary conditions, including but not limited to, approval of the TSXV, and the entering into of an underwriting agreement between the Company and the Underwriters.

About GTEC Cannabis Co.

GTEC Cannabis Co cultivates, markets, and distributes handcrafted, high quality cannabis products. The Company has four operational facilities licenced by Health Canada and is currently distributing cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels.

GTEC’s premium quality recreational cannabis brands includes; BLK MKT ™ , Tenzo ™ , Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, which are crafted from unique cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical website and various licensed partners.

GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSXV (GTEC), OTCQB Venture Market (GGTTF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1BUP). The Company’s headquarters is located in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about the Company or to access the most recent Corporate Presentation, please visit the Company’s website at www.gtec.co.

