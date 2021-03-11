Enclosed is the final agenda and proposals from the Board of Directors for the 2021 Annual General Meeting, along with the report of the Company's Nomination Committee.

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.'s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday 25 March 2021 at 16:00 (GMT) at Gullteigur conference room, Grand Hotel, Sigtúni 28, 104 Reykjavík.

Shareholder’s attention is brought to the fact that the meeting will be arranged in accordance with the COVID-19 measures from the Government of Iceland and Icelandic Act respecting Public Limited Companies, applicable at the meeting date. Should the Company need to alter the meetings arrangement a press release will be published at Nasdaq Iceland at least 48 hours before the meeting. Further information on the meeting arrangement will be published next week.

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.eimskip.com/investors



Attachments