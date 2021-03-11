New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 3.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends – A paradigm shift in consumer preference towards nutrient-dense foods and escalating food security concerns
The global Micronutrients Market is expected to reach USD 6.87 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Soaring population growth, rapid adoption of precision agriculture, and increasing micronutrient deficiency in the soil are the key factors influencing the market expansion. To cater to the exponentially increasing demand from the prominent global population, the agricultural producers and farmers are shifting towards the use of efficient and productive crop nutrition products. This is projected to significantly propel the market development over the estimated period.
The expanding vegan populace across the world and the surging apprehension about the benefits of micronutrients for plants and human health are adding traction to the market growth. The growing interest in high-quality food and increasing awareness about micronutrients amongst the farmers are other vital factors bolstering the market growth. The augmenting concerns regarding the safety of food and the rising need to incorporate micronutrients in cropping systems to achieve higher growth of crops are projected to drive the development of the global market.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the micronutrient market has restrained the market growth to an extent. The restrictions and lockdowns on the industries disrupted the supply chains and the import/export of micronutrients from key producers such as China. The shutdown of numerous fertilizer plants worldwide is also projected to negatively impact the agricultural sector and micronutrient market in the timeframe.
Key Highlights from the Report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Micronutrients Market based on Crop Type, Type, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
