New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 15.09 billion in 2020 Market Growth – 11.8% Market Trends – increasing demand for lab-on-a-chip technology
The global microfluidics market size is expected to reach USD 35.23 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 11.8% according to a new report by Reports and Data. The study of antibiotic drug-resistant bacteria, nanoparticle transport in blood, and chemical reaction kinetics are just a few of the research applications of microfluidics. As such research gain increasing importance, the microfluidics market is expected to register increased revenue growth. Cancer and pathogen detection are two diagnostic applications of microfluidics that hold enormous economic and technological potential for the microfluidics market growth. Molecular diffusion coefficients, fluid viscosity, pH, and chemical binding coefficients are all calculated using microfluidic instruments. Microfluidic systems are used in the pharmaceutical industry for a range of analytical purposes in biopharmaceutical production, such as tracking and optimizing protein drug production and assays involving human cells.
One of the restrains for the microfluids market might be the expensive R&D process that is required to develop microfluidic devices and make them commercially viable. But work is underway to make this possible.
Due to sophisticated research infrastructure, cheap labour, and adoption of microfluidic platforms, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Foreign investors have shown interest in this underserved sector.
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global microfluidics market report based on technology, application, material, and region:
