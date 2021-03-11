Servus Credit Union has named Ian Burns as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Garth Warner who announced his retirement from this position in July of 2020.

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union has named Ian Burns as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Garth Warner who announced his retirement from this position in July of 2020.

Mr. Burns has spent the last six years as a Chief Executive Officer, including the last three years as Chief Executive Officer with Credit Union Central Alberta (Alberta Central), the central banking facility, service bureau and trade association for Alberta’s credit unions.

“Servus’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce that we’ve selected Ian Burns as Servus’s next President and CEO,” said Servus Credit Union’s Board Chair John Lamb. “We were extremely impressed with the calibre of candidates that applied for this position and are confident that Mr. Burns is the right person with a compelling vision to lead Servus in its next chapter.”

“Mr. Burns’s leadership experience, vision for credit unions, and deep understanding of what credit unions need to compete in the financial sector will build on the strength and stability Servus has achieved over the past 13 years under Garth Warner’s leadership. Mr. Burns will be joining an accomplished executive leadership team that has a proven track record of effectively managing the credit union while also planning and driving for a compelling future.”

Mr. Burns has served as CEO for Credit Union Central Alberta since 2018. He serves on a number of boards within the Canadian credit union and financial industry systems including Interac, Celero, Everlink and the Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA). Prior to his role at Alberta Central, Mr. Burns held several other leadership positions for other organizations including as CEO of the Alberta Real Estate Association and Vice President of Financial Services of The Brick Group Ltd.

“I am honoured to have been selected as Servus’s next President and CEO. I have an incredible amount of respect for the credit union Garth and the executive leadership team have built and grown,” said Burns. “I am very excited to have been selected to lead Servus into its next chapter and look forward to advancing our vision, and the credit union way of banking.”

Mr. Burns is expected to start with Servus in early June.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.

At Servus Credit Union we're building a better world, one member at a time. We've been shaping the financial fitness of Albertans for more than 80 years with a full line of secure financial services. We help members manage their money wherever they are through more than 100 branches in 59 communities; online, mobile and telephone banking; and 1900 no-fee ATMs across Canada. We re-invest our profits in our members and the communities we serve. For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

