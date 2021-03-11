The Luxury Beach Resort is now completely renovated with brand new rooms and state of the art amenities

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Grande Maison Younan Collection (Younan Collection), one of the fastest-growing luxury hospitality groups in Europe and a subsidiary of global private equity firm Younan Company , announces the completion of Phase 2 renovations for Malibu Foz, a luxury beach resort Hotel in Figueira da Foz, Portugal. According to Zaya S. Younan, CEO & Chairman of the Younan Collection, “the second phase of renovations will complete our extensive upgrades of the Malibu Foz. Since acquiring the Malibu Foz in 2019, we’ve invested more than $12 Million Euro to transform this property into an unrivaled, luxury beach resort in Figueira da Foz. Upon completion of renovations, the Malibu Foz will stand as a beacon of beauty, serenity, and sophistication in this stunning seaside destination. It will be the newest hotel with largest guest amenities that no other hotel offers, such as the largest pool in the area, multiple indoor and outdoor bars, movie Theater, multiple lounges, fitness room, SPA, rooftop bar and master Chef italian restaurant,” Younan added.

During Phase I of the restoration, 40 rooms and all common areas were renovated and upgraded, representing an investment of more than $5 Million Euro. During Phase II of the renovations, 54 rooms and suites were renovated along with upgrades and enhancements to the onsite fitness facility and spa. Total investment in Phase II surpassed $6 Million Euro.



The streamlined decor of the suites includes contemporary ocean front design, modern decorative elements, complemented by specially commissioned pieces from local artists and designers. The overall aesthetic of the Malibu Foz is clean, comfortable, natural, and subtly sophisticated, with abundant linens, cottons, oak woods and sisal rugs throughout.



Malibu Foz offers a world-renowned Italian restaurant, Mensa, a wine cellar and cognac bar, and El Septimo Premium Cigar Lounge complete with a retractable glass ventilation system. A private cinema theater, outdoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, fitness center, library, day-care services, are also at guests’ disposal.

The Malibu Foz is planning an understated, but celebratory reopening this spring, welcoming returning and new guests ready to escape from a year of intermittent lock-downs, according to Younan. “It is an absolute thrill to reopen this beautiful property at a time when people need to escape and to spoil themselves after a terribly difficult year. They will find the respite they need at the Malibu Foz” he said.

ABOUT MALIBU FOZ

Malibu Foz was acquired by Younan Collection in 2019. The hotel is located on the sunny side of Figueira da Foz, along the central coast of Portugal. Malibu Foz is sheltered by hills, and situated where the Montego river spills into the sea at the midpoint of the Iberian Peninsula. Figueira da Foz is known for its beautiful beaches, fine dining, casinos, surfing, and cultural attractions all set amongst breathtaking views. The Malibu Foz beach resort mimics the seaside village’s perfect balance of modernity, relaxation, and sophistication juxtaposed with a casual beach style. The Malibu Foz has also earned the Clean and Safe Certification from Tourism of Portugal.



ABOUT YOUNAN COLLECTION

Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France and Portugal. The Collection includes five renovated four and five star chateau-hotels: Chateau de Beauvois , Hotel Saint-Martin , Chateau Le Prieure , Alexandra Palace , Chateau de Vaugouard , and Chateau de la Perrière , Younan Collection also includes premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA and four golf courses, Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chene , Golf d’Avrille , and Golf de Vaugouard in its portfolio the Chateau la Croix Younan , and Chateau Zaya vineyards in Saint-Émilion, and MPA Studio de Creation in Paris.



ABOUT YOUNAN COMPANY

The Younan Company is a global private equity firm that specializes in acquisitions and management of assets and companies in the luxury consumer space. The company’s strategy is to build an integrated portfolio of luxury properties, products and services. Today, The Younan Company is recognized as a global luxury brand with more than $2.2 billion in assets under management through its subsidiaries Younan Properties and La Grande Maison Younan Collection . The Younan Collection owns and manages luxury hotels and resorts in France, including Chateau de Beauvois , Hotel Saint-Martin , Chateau Le Prieure , Alexandra Palace , Chateau de Vaugouard , and Chateau de la Perriere , premium cigar maker El Septimo Geneva SA ; Golf des Forges , Golf du Petit Chene , Golf d’Avrille , and Golf de Vaugouard ; two vineyards in Saint-Émilion, including Chateau la Croix Younan , and Chateau Zaya , and MPA Studio de Creation in Paris. In 2019, it acquired its first beach resort, Malibu Foz Hotel and Resort in Figueira da Foz, Portugal.





