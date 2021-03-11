NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalOcean , the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced that it has completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) audit for its Trust Platform in accordance with the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). DigitalOcean also achieved Level 1 status with the Cloud Security Alliance’s Security, Trust & Assurance Registry (CSA STAR) program.



The SOC 2 audit and report provide customers with an understanding of the controls a company provides related to the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy of its services. DigitalOcean’s SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that its systems are designed based on relied-upon controls defined by the Trust Services Criteria and are operating effectively.

Additionally, the CSA STAR program is designed to help customers assess and select a cloud service provider through a three-step program including a self-assessment, third-party audit and continuous monitoring. By achieving Level 1 status within the program, DigitalOcean demonstrates its commitment to providing a secure cloud computing environment for all of its customers and highlights the breadth of its security practices.

“Security and data privacy are top priorities for our customers, especially those who are startups and SMBs. Last year, we launched our Trust Platform to provide customers with more transparency on our security posture,” said Tyler Healy, VP of Security, DigitalOcean. “Today, we take this one step further with our SOC 2 certification and Level 1 CSA STAR. These certifications demonstrate our commitment to maintaining industry recognized security standards and protecting our customers’ infrastructure.”

DigitalOcean’s SOC 2 Type II report and CSA STAR results are available on its Trust Platform: https://www.digitalocean.com/trust/certification-reports/ .

