FOLSOM, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a digital payment platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce Frankenmuth Insurance (Frankenmuth) has selected One Inc’s Digital Payment Platform, ClaimsPay, for outbound digital payments.



Frankenmuth has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 150 years. Focusing on policyholders through caring, innovation, and customer experience, Frankenmuth earned extremely high policyholder satisfaction with claims service of 98 percent in 2020. By being there when policyholders need it most, Frankenmuth has been providing peace of mind for many decades.

“Our primary objective at Frankenmuth is to provide exceptional service to our policyholders, offering high-quality insurance products and an unparalleled customer experience,” said Andy Knudsen, EVP for Frankenmuth. “As we continuously work to provide the best customer experience, implementing One Inc’s digital payment platform will streamline our entire disbursement process. With this update, policyholders can expect us to deliver claims payments more quickly, providing financial relief when it matters most.”

One Inc’s payment processing software is engineered to seamlessly integrate into Frankenmuth’s Guidewire core operating system, InsuranceSuite, accelerating the implementation process and ensuring continuity of the user experience. With the intuitively-designed interface and expansive payment functionalities, ClaimsPay supports enhanced adoption among insureds and other payees, which was an important consideration for Frankenmuth.

“Our platform provides a variety of engagement channels and secure disbursement options which Frankenmuth will be able to use to create an industry-leading customer experience around outbound payments,” said Christopher W. Ewing, founder and CEO of One Inc. “We look forward to a long, collaborative partnership with Frankenmuth as they continue to expand and innovate moving forward.”

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a unified and frictionless payment experience. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

Insurance exists to provide peace of mind, and Frankenmuth Insurance has been protecting individuals, families and businesses for more than 150 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice. We partner exclusively with nearly 700 independent agents to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. Headquartered in Frankenmuth, Michigan, and doing business in 15 states, Frankenmuth Insurance is financially sound, with $1.8 billion in assets. The company has an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). For more information, please visit www.fmins.com.

