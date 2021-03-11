New York, NY, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Mankoff Company, a leading FinTech marketing firm, is pleased to announce its latest edition of The Bellringer, an offshoot of its After the Bell panel discussions, features a conversation with Charlie Dreifus, Portfolio Manager and Managing Partner at Royce Investment Partners.

In this interview with Stacey Mankoff, Managing Principal of The Mankoff Company and Founder of After the Bell Events, Charlie addresses the current state of the market; the impact of the stimulus package and other government initiatives on the economy as well as the historical rise in small cap and whether or not this trajectory will continue into 2021 and beyond.

The Bellringer is a one-on-one conversation with industry leaders on highly topical issues in the financial and FinTech industry. As the After the Bell events have been on pause due to current global circumstances, the bi-weekly Bellringer allows for energetic discourse and allows viewers to get a taste of the experience these events provide in a virtual environment. Past conversations have included Matt Trudeau, ErisX; Luke Sully, Custody Digital Group; Lisa Marks-Canty, NEST Global Solutions; Marc Chandler, Bannockburn Global Forex; Irene Aldridge, Able Markets; Adi Ben-Ari, Applied Blockchain among others.

Stacey Mankoff, Managing Principal of The Mankoff Company and Founder of After the Bell events said ”I am delighted to be interviewing Charlie this week. His insights are extremely valuable and for anyone looking at today’s markets and wondering what is happening, Charlie is the one to provide clear, calm and concise insights. ”

Charlie Dreifus manages Royce Investment Partners Special Equity mutual funds that attempt to combine classic value analysis, the identification of good businesses, and accounting cynicism. In 2008, he was named Morningstar's Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year. Prior to joining Royce in 1998, he was a General Partner and Managing Director and a Limited Managing Director of Lazard Freres & Co., LLC. Charlie was also the Portfolio Manager of Lazard Special Equity Portfolio, formerly Lazard Special Equity Fund and Special Equity separate accounts. Prior to that, he was employed by Oppenheimer & Co. as a Limited Partner and as the manager of Quest For Value Fund (from May 1980 to November 1982) and by Oppenheimer Capital as an Executive Vice President.

This week’s interview between Stacey and Charlie can be viewed here: http://bit.ly/TheBellringerMktsSmallCap. The Bellringer’s other conversations can be viewed here: http://themankoffcompany.us/after-the-bell_news-and-events and are the only recorded conversations offered by The Mankoff Company as After the Bell events are not streamed, video-recorded or audio-recorded.





